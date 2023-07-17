As the crisis in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) further nosedived following the outcome of the general elections and the battle for federal appointments by stakeholders in the state, members of a socio-economic, cultural and political group, South-South Emancipation Vanguards, have thrown their weight behind a former member of the House of Representatives and Chieftain of the party, Dr Cairo Ojuogboh for ministerial slot from the state.

The support, the group said, is a reaction to a press statement credited to a chairman of the party in the state, Chief Omeni Sobotie who accused Ojuogboh of lobbying for appointment with the APC-led Federal Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, even as he claimed the chieftain never worked for the success of APC in the last general election.

The group in a statement however accused the former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege of spearheading a series of blackmail to undermine the chances of Ojougboh being tapped by President Tinubu for Federal assignments.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba on Monday, by its Chairman Comrade Emmanuel Achojah, the group accused Omo-Agege of betraying President Tinubu before and after the Presidential Primaries of the ruling APC.

The group stated that though Cairo is eminently qualified to handle any federal appointment, he is not desperate about it and has neither spoken or lobbied for the position, compared to Omo Agege who they claimed nominated himself.

The group further disclosed that some national officers of the party resigned their positions because they allegedly didn’t support President Tinubu during the election while some who supported him massively were being victimised.

Part of the statement reads, “As we patiently await the Cabinet appointments of our dear President, we unequivocally cast our support to the nomination of our dear Delta Son and committed Party man Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.

“Aside from his tested and trusted Loyalty to the Party, Dr. Cairo possesses the required leadership and professional experience to pilot the affairs of any portfolio assigned to him.

“It is also imperative that we clear the air over a misleading statement made by the Party faction in Delta state loyal to the former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege in which its Chairman Elder Omeni Sobotie made spurious and unfounded allegations against the person of Cairo Ojougboh.

“Contrary to the statement, it is in public knowledge that Ovie Omo-Agege and his group openly worked against President Tinubu prior to and during the Presidential elections.

“Unlike Ovie Omo-Agege, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh is not desperate to become a Minister of the Federal republic in as much as he is eminently qualified to head such a position.





“Omo-Agege and his group’s desperate moves to castigate the Cairo Ojougboh stems from the fact that he speaks the truth and refused to join them to work against President Tinubu during the elections and he never committed any offence.

“It is on record that Omo-Agege has been a serial betrayer of Tinubu during the existence of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), when he received campaign funds from Tinubu to run for Governorship under the Party’s platform in 2010. Agege acquired the ACN ticket but joined to work for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the second term emergence of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan on his victory at the polls. This was evident as Omo-Agege hurriedly congratulated Uduaghan.

“He didn’t stop there , Omo-Agege recruited the now suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele’s to participate in the APC presidential primary to scuttle Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s ambition. In public glare Omo-Agege issued Emefiele the party’s membership card.

“Even after the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu at the primaries while other rivals closed ranks to join hands to support Asiwaju, Omo-Agege still forged ahead to oppose Tinubu with his alliance with the Obedient movement went to support Peter Obi for the Presidential election inorder to get their support in return for his Governorship ambition.

“Omo-Agege never denied the campaign Billboards scattered all over Delta State bearing photos of himself and the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. One of such was in the kwele- Asaba road, with the pictures of Obi/Datti for President, Omo-Agege/Osenabi for Governor and Deputy Governor. These Billboards were trending all over social media and Agege till this moment has not dissociated himself from them.

“The funds meant to project the Presidential elections for Asiwaju were hoarded until after the Presidential elections. The few persons who received money were instructed to keep the money for the Governorship elections.”

“The court also admitted in evidence that Omo-Agege, submitted false Affidavit in support of personal particulars in aid of his constitutional eligibility as Governor of Delta State but ended up lying under oath for the purpose of concealing the fact that he was not qualified to contest the election.

“Omo-Agege’s association with the dreaded “Igbe Worshipers” also formed the reason he was rejected by Deltans. His dual citizenship with the United States as admitted as evidence by the court is also a major reason.

“Ovie Omo-Agege due to his High handedness in collaboration with some leaders of the Party deliberately sidelined Cairo Ojougboh and other notable leaders of the Party from participating in the campaign activities. It was in public knowledge that Ovie Omo-Agege was an unsellable candidate.

“We have evidence that Cairo spent his personal funds to support President Tinubu including that of Omo Agege despite his sidelining. Cairo commissioned over 5000 volunteers including a special committee of ex-militants to tour the 25 local government areas of the state and South South region to promote the candidatures of Asiwaju and that of Agege, this in addition to hundreds of Vehicles and thousands of party campaign souvenirs.

“We urged our dear President to disregard such malicious statements to tarnish the image of Cairo Ojougboh. We trust his capacity to reward loyal party members and bring in the unity we all all yearn for into our great party.

