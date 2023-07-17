Kaduna State governor, Mallam Uba Sani, has charged the newly sworn-in Principal Private Secretary(PPS), Professor Bello Ayuba, and the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory (KCT), Samuel Aruwan, to justify their appointments and bring their experience to bear for the progress of the state.

He made this known on Monday while swearing in the two top government officials at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House Chamber.

Sani charged the appointees to see their new positions as a call to public service and not an avenue for them to pursue their personal interests.

According to the governor, the two appointees were seasoned journalists before attaining their present positions.

He said, “The PPS was one time Bureau Chief of the Today’s newspaper in Bauchi, chairman of Sports Writer’s Association of Nigerian (SWAN), etc, before joining the academia where he distinguished himself as an excellent academician and administrator per excellence.

“While the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory, Samuel Aruwan worked with Daily Independent, Leadership, and Blueprint several times before joining the public service and held different positions, including pioneer commissioner, Ministry for internal security and Home Affairs.

Speaking with journalists after taking the oath of office, the PPS, Professor Bello Ayuba, expressed his desire to work for the progress of the state, saying, I am here to assist our principal, the governor, to succeed as he steers the ship of the state.

In the same vein, Samun Aruwan, the Administrator of the KCT, disclosed his resolve to make Kaduna city a beautiful and habitable city that will compete with other cities around the globe.

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani has appointed Samuel Aruwan to oversee the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs until a substantive commissioner is appointed.

He made this known during the swearing-in ceremony of two government officials at the Government House Chamber in Kaduna on Monday.