Minister to varsities: Nigeria has more than enough social science graduates

…as NUC issues provisional licenses to 11 new private varsities

The Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa has lamented that Nigeria has produced more than enough graduates who studied social science-related courses and have saturated the labour market, urging universities to shift focus to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

According to him, what the country needs now is problem solvers and not those that would graduate to become job seekers in the already saturated labour market.

Alausa spoke on Wednesday in Abuja, during the presentation of provisional licenses to the newly approved private universities held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) headquarters.

He particularly told the newly licensed private universities not venture into social science related programmes but run programmes as specialized institutions that would foster problem-solving, critical thinking, and innovation skills.

The granting of operational licenses to the 11 private universities has brought the total number of universities in Nigeria to 295.

The universities are: City University, Ayetoro, Ogun; University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State; Eranova University; Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun Annex; and Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara.

Others are: Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom; Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara; Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun; Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City; Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and ManahAmong the new universities which brings the number of private universities to over 150 to include, New City University, Ayetoro Ogun State, University of Fortune, igbotako, Ondo State, Eranova University, Mabushi and Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun Annex.

Also given provisional license is Abubakar Toyin University, oke-Agba, Kwara State, Southern Atlantic University Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Lens University, ilemona, Kwara State, Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State.

Others are Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos and Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State among others.

Speaking, Alausa emphasised that a true university should b e a hub for education, talent development, and innovation, supported by competent staff and modern facilities, prioritising research and extending beyond local boundaries to global relevance.

He urged private universities to lead in academic excellence an d align with national goals in STEM and technical education to address the shortage of skilled professionals in key sectors like healthcare and engineering.

He also called for collaboration among universities, both locally and internationally, to enhance resources, credibility, and programme diversity, encouraging them to be bold, visionary, and proactive in transforming Nigeria’s higher education.

“We are therefore charging all private universities, especially the new entrants here today, to align with our national priorities of expansive STEM education. In addition to STEM, we do have science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and education sciences, as well as our technical and vocational education and training agenda.

“These are the pillars upon which Nigeria will build its future workforce and industrial competitiveness. And the issue is the urgency of skilled professions in areas such as nursing, pharmacy, doctors, physical therapists, and competent engineers. We are more than enough social science graduates, with due respect, but we have to be realistic here.

“What Nigeria needs now are programme solvers, graduates with life skills that can power industries, build infrastructures, and improve the lives of engineers. Furthermore, the future of higher education is collaborative. I challenge private universities to form strategic alliances among themselves, share best practises, and even consider majors where feasible.

“These partnerships can help pool resources, expand programme offerings, and enhance academic credibility. Beyond local collaboration, we also encourage you to forge affiliations with reputable foreign universities. I have travelled widely across the globe and know that Nigeria is an attractive destination for transnational education.”

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, said the event marked significant progress in improving access to tertiary education, urging them to uphold academic integrity.

“These represent a significant extension of our universities’ carrying capacities and promote healthy competition and the development of Nigeria,” she said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, congratulated the promoters of the new universities on establishing the institutions.

Private universities, he said, play a vital role in complementing the existing ones, noting that the process of establishment has evolved, with 159 private universities now in existence, including the newly approved ones.

He said the Commission recognises the significance of private universities in enhancing access to tertiary education, noting that the provisional license is granted for three years, after which a substantive license will be issued.

He also urged the universities to deploy the necessary resources for their commencement and encouraged them to find effective ways of implementing the CCMASS.

Ribadu further charged them to adhere to NUC regulations, adding that each of the new universities has been attached to an already established institution for mentorship.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (,JAMB) Prof. Is’haq Oloyede advised the universities to maintain integrity in their areas of specialisation.

He also cautioned the management of the new universities to consult with the National Universities Commission in order to find their bearing in their day to day operations.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE