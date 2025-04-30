What Akwa Ibom needs is good leadership — Gov Eno

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has stated that what the state needs is good governance and improved living standards for the people, which have nothing to do with party affiliations.

The Governor made this remark while addressing the Town Square meeting at Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency yesterday, at the QIC Central School, Ikot Akpankuk, Ukanafun Local Government Area.

“What we want in Akwa Ibom is good governance, is that not so? If you want to travel to Lagos by air and, on the verge of taking off, Ibom Air develops a technical fault that won’t allow it to fly at that time, and Air Peace is available, sound, and about to take off, won’t you rather join Air Peace to meet your appointment?” Eno queried.

He, however, declared his support for the President, Bola Tinubu, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, stating that he has his reasons for supporting the duo, which he will reveal in the near future.

The Governor called on the people to remain steadfast in their support for his administration, expressing optimism about delivering on his campaign promises.

The event witnessed the empowerment of over 400 people, including business grants, cars, and other items.

At least 154 constituents benefited from the Traders Grant, 116 received the Farmers Grant, four were awarded ₦5 million each under the MSME Grant, and 131 were beneficiaries of the Equipment Support Initiative.

He advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the resources at their disposal, warning them against deploying the funds into ponzi schemes or any other unintended purposes.

“We need to meet with the people from time to time to see them. It’s not only during elections that we should come to see our people. We also have to come and see you in the course of governance, to check your wellbeing, to listen to you, to tell you what we have done, and what we are planning to do,” he promised.

Tribune reports that Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency was the fourth in the series of federal constituencies visited, with six more still on the schedule.

The Governor promised that all visits would be completed on time for the budget department to capture the needs in the 2026 budget.

“We will go through your requests and tell you the ones we have decided to do, based on available funds. We might not be able to do everything, but whatever is left will be added to subsequent budgets,” he maintained.