Minister of Sports, Delta Gov, Premium Trust Bank unveil 2022 National Sports Festival Logo, Mascot

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Dr Sunday Dare; the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the Managing Director, Premium Trust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim have unveiled the official mascot and logo of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold between November 2 and 15, 2022.

The National Sports Festival since its inception in 1973 is being hosted for the very first time in Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking on this development yesterday at the Government House, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa described The National Sports Festival as Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games.

The Governor declared that Delta State will make it an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Speaking also, The Managing Director of PremiumTrust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim reiterated the Bank’s commitment to growth, impacting lives and communities.

He also highlighted that as the official Banker of the National Sports Festival, Delta 2022, the bank aims to contribute to the development of sports in Nigeria and foster unity in our diversity as a nation.

“In partnership with the National Sports Festival, Premium Trust Bank is committed to providing the needed platform to help athletes grow and excel in their chosen fields consistent with our tag line – “Together for Growth.”

Mr Emmanuel, therefore, encouraged the youths to take advantage of the platform provided by this Sports Festival in their pursuit of excellence both within the country and on the international stage in sports.

