Minister inspects 2000 affordable housing units project in FCT

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, on Monday, inspected the 2000 housing units project in the Federal Capital territory, being developed under the Affordable Housing Development and Management Initiative.

He said the project would benefit 2000 families within the territory.

The Minister during his maiden inspection of the Affordable Housing and Management Development Initiative in Gwagwalada said it was a constitutional and fundamental requirement for the government to provide decent and affordable houses for its citizens.

According to him, such would be replicated in other states of the federation upon its completion.

He said: “It is a fundamental priority of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to provide decent and affordable houses for the teeming masses of Nigerians especially against the backdrop of rural-urban migration.

“It is part of our mandate and that is why I am here on this inspection to see how I can assist the senior Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola in fast-tracking this laudable development,” he said.

While conducting the Minister round the project site, the Head of Public-Private Partnership of the Ministry, Abimbola Asein said the Affordable Housing Development and Management Initiative was sitting on 113 hectares of land to provide affordable houses for Nigerians especially the low and middle-income earners.

Arc. Asein said the initiative was a public, private partnership programme to provide affordable houses for Nigerians.

She added: “The first phase of the project which commenced in December 2021 is to put the infrastructure (roads and drainages in place which is about 25 per cent completed and we hope that when the houses are provided, they will be affordable to all Nigerians.”

