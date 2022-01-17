PDP NWC receives reports, petitions on Ekiti ward congress

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday received the report of the Ekiti State Three-man Ad-hoc Delegate Ward Congress conducted last Saturday.

It has also received petitions and complaints from stakeholders in Congress.

According to a statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, which disclosed this in Abuja, the NWC had given assurances that the report, as well as the petitions and complaints, will be comprehensively reviewed while all concerns raised will be carefully considered for amicable resolution in the overall interest of the Party.

The NWC urged all governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ekiti State to remain calm, united and focused on the task ahead.

Meanwhile, the PDP has postponed the Leaders meeting with Osun stakeholders earlier scheduled for Wednesday.

The National Secretary of the party, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu disclosed this Monday, noting that a new date will be communicated.

“The party regrets any inconvenience this postponement may cause invitees,” he said.

