The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, has harped on the need for concerted efforts against a series of challenges hampering the progress of the Education sector in Nigeria.

Sununu noted that education is the foundation on which people can build their lives for the development of their state and the society.

The Minister said this while speaking at the opening of the Bauchi State Education Summit held at the Conference Hall of the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar international Hajj Camp, Bauchi on Monday.

According to him, “Nigeria’s education system is focused on providing for the responsibilities of citizenship and national development which can only be achieved by the efforts of all stakeholders.

“Education being on the concurrent list, makes it the responsibility of Federal and State governments with the bulk burden. I wish to reiterate that education is our collective responsibility and its failure can well be taken as the failure of the entire country.”

“On this, the Federal Ministry of Education recognizes and salutes the efforts of His Excellency, Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State, especially on your plan to revolutionize the sector by designing an implementable Roadmap that will ensure access to quality and functional education.

“Your Excellency, your concern for and proactive bridging the gaps in the education sector in your state is commended. History records that you inaugurated the Education Committee under the leadership of His Royal Highness, Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwan Sulaiman Adamu, to address the out-of-school children syndrome and poor learning outcome and continuous Teacher capacity building; the promotion of all teachers; your approval for the recruitment of additional teacher for effective teaching and learning; renovation and construction of more classes, payments of examination fees for students, to mention just a few. It is attested to your passion to ensure a literate, vibrant and educated state,” he added.

Continuing, the Minister added that, “it is pertinent to mention at this juncture that challenges in the education sector are enormous, but we are equal to the task. Collective efforts by all stakeholders will defeat the Out of School Children syndrome; poor teacher quality, teaching and learning environment; gender inequality and disability or data generation, utilization and management issues, a structure in our schools and the inclusion of Nigeria in the poverty countries.”

Sununu lamented that the rising figure of out of school children in Nigeria and most particularly in the Northern part is not only unacceptable, but disheartening.

“There must be concerted efforts to address and reverse the trend of this time-bomb phenomenon. At the Federal level, the newly established National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children is set to commence activities. The Commission will address issues and develop mechanisms for the integration of Tsangaya /Madarasa schools to be integrated into Basic Education,” he assured.

He therefore solicited the cooperation of Ulamas and proprietors of these schools just as he also called on the sub-national level to come forward with similar agency backed by state law to serve same purposes, saying, “This will facilitate better collaborations and synergy in addressing issues of Out of School Children and grant the Tsangaya schools the necessary recognitions and status they deserve.”

He added, “I am happy to inform this distinguished gathering that, to tackle some of the enumerated challenges, the Federal Ministry of Education recently developed a Roadmap captioned ‘Education for Renewed Hope’. The document is in alignment with the 8 Point Agenda of the present administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinub GCFR and aimed at bringing back the glory days of education in Nigeria.

“We therefore implore all stakeholders to collaborate and support the radical change in the Nigeria education sector. Our education system must be strengthened to produce patriotic citizens with broad knowledge, character, and competence in skills to compete and fit into the global spaces.

“Topmost among such challenges are the problem of insecurity and unemployment. Our children need a safe and conducive environment to learn. They also need jobs which, as we all know, are increasingly difficult to find. It is for this reason that the National Policy on Education (NPE) has made provision for Lifelong Learning, with emphasis on entrepreneurship education. There must be a paradigm shift in the focus and orientation of our youths towards job creation and self-employment.”

He then called on the delegates to the summit to open their minds and utilize the rare opportunities and privilege given to them by the Governor of Bauchi State to x-ray the numerous problems retarding the progress of education in the state.

According to him, “You must also come out with practical, implementable, locally acceptable and cost effective means of addressing them. I am also presenting to His Excellency, copies of our Education For Renewed Hope: Roadmap for the Nigerian Education Sector (2024-2027). It is my hope that the copies will assist and serve as guide the State Committee in developing State Agenda in order to align with national focus.”

