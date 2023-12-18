The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it may conduct reruns and bye-elections in the first week of February 2024.

The Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure on Monday at an extraordinary consultative meeting with political parties held at the Commission headquarters in Abuja.

Professor Yakubu told the leadership of the political parties that the rerun elections would be conducted in deference to the pronouncements of the various Election Petition Appeal Tribunals, which ordered it to conduct re-run elections in 34 constituencies made up of one Senatorial District, 11 Federal Constituencies, and 22 State Assembly constituencies.

He also noted that the decision to hold bye-elections was premised on the deaths or resignations of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

He said The purpose of this meeting is to brief party leaders on the Commission’s preparation for the forthcoming elections to be held early in the new year.

The elections are in two categories. First, as the Election Petition Appeal Tribunals set up in the aftermath of the 2023 General Election gradually wind up their proceedings, the Commission is required to conduct re-run elections in some constituencies by court order.

Secondly, the Commission is also required to conduct bye-elections to fill vacancies arising from the deaths or resignations of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

The Commission intends to combine and conduct the two categories of elections on the same day, the details of which will be discussed at this meeting.

As you are aware, re-run elections only involve the parties and candidates that participated in the general election, unless a party wishes to replace a deceased candidate. However, bye-elections are fresh elections.

Consequently, political parties must conduct fresh primaries within the limited period of time provided by law.

” So far, the Election Petition Appeal Tribunals have ordered the Commission to conduct re-run elections in 34 constituencies made up of one Senatorial District, 11 Federal Constituencies, and 22 State Assembly constituencies.

However, the 34 constituencies constitute 2.8% of the 1,191 petitions filed by litigants. Significantly, out of the 34 re-run elections, it was only in three cases that the Commission was ordered to conduct elections in the entire constituency.

In the other 31 constituencies, elections are to be held in a few polling units.

” I want to assure you that at the end of all the litigation, including the governorship elections pending on appeal at the Supreme Court, the Commission will present a comprehensive analysis of the petitions, including cases where the Commission was ordered to issue Certificates of Return to other candidates and the reasons for the decisions by the Courts, as part of the lessons learned from the 2023 General Election for the consequential reforms to improve the conduct of future elections.

“With regard to the bye-elections, you may recall that in my recent address at the swearing-in of new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), which was combined with our last quarterly meeting with the RECs nationwide, I made a commitment that the Commission will conduct elections to fill vacancies in the National and State Assembly constituencies.

” The Commission is looking at the first week of February 2024, i.e., in just a little over one month, to conduct both the re-run and bye-elections.”

He also revealed that at the end of the consultative meeting, ‘the Commission will meet to review preparations and announce a definite date, including the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the elections.

Full delimitation details, including locations, number of polling units, registered voters, and Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) collected in each constituency, will be uploaded to our website for public information.”

