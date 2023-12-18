The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) challenging the election of Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a unanimous judgement of a three-member panel of Justices of the appellate court led by Justice Tunde Awotoye upheld the judgement of the Adamawa state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed Fintiri’s election as governor of Adamawa state.

Justice Ebiowei Tobi, who read the judgement held that the record of proceedings transmitted and briefs to the court were incomplete and that the evidence of PW1, PW2 and PW3 were hearsay which cannot be admitted by the court.

“On the whole, this appeal lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed. The decision of the lower Tribunal is hereby confirmed”, the court held and awarded N100,000 against the the petitioners to be paid to Fintiri and the PDP.

The APC candidate lost at the tribunal in a judgment delivered in Yola, the Adamawa state capital in October 2023.

Delivering the judgment, the Chairperson of the tribunal, Justice Theodora Obi Uloho, dismissed the application filed by the APC candidate on the grounds that the petition lacked the legal ingredients to upturn Fintiri’s victory.

…. Details to come

