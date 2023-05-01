Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has commissioned a 40-bed primary health care centre for mother and children in Igbaja, Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara state as part of activities to mark the 2023 Oro Day celebration.

Speaking at the ceremony, which coincided with the launch of N500 million Oro community development projects, the minister said that the health facility was constructed and equipped by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office in Kwara state.

Mohammed said that the health facility is the third of such to be commissioned by the SDGs office in the state, adding that it aimed at reducing maternal death, infant and neo-natal deaths.

The first hospital commissioned is of 100 beds and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

He also said that the project was equipped to promote the health of mothers and children.

“It has a Theater, Incubators, Ventilators, Phototherapy Machines, Patient monitors, Children’s Beds, Examination beds, 100kva generator, Furnished and lit with solar street lights.

“This development is in line with PMB’s administration commitment to providing health facilities to cater for the needs for Nigerians.

“I am told that the SDGs Office commissioned over 35 of the 100 bed hospitals spread across the country. It also commissioned 20 80-bed hospitals and numerous primary health centers across the country.

“Let me commend the SDGs Office for the giant strides it has recorded in the provision of social services across the country particularly in remote places.

“The PMB Administration is determined to leave a legacy of quality health care delivery through the Universal Health Coverage, which expands the net for those to be captured under the Health Insurance Program.

“The Basic Health Care Provision Fund is being operationalized to provide health care to poor and indigent Nigerians. We will ensure availability of basic minimum package of health services. This will ensure that at least 100,000,000 Nigerians will have health insurance coverage through public and private sources.





“The Federal Government is partnering with the AFREXIM Bank to host the regional centre for health excellence in Abuja. The groundbreaking has been done and the super hospital will be managed by the King’s College Hospital, London.

“The administration’s response to health emergencies has remained unprecedented particularly how we were able to contain the COVID 19 pandemic in the country.

“Worthy of note is that under this administration, Nigeria has been certified Wild Polio Free.

“We thank Mr. President for his numerous support to Kwara State particularly this community. Recall that some weeks ago, we were here to perform the groundbreaking for the construction of a power transmission sub-station.

“The network of roads constructed in Oro is also a testament of Mr. President footprints in this community.

“I will urge you to continue to support the government to succeed and also to take advantage of the health facility to promote the health and well-being of mothers and children”.