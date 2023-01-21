Minister Charges new NDDC board on Development of The Region.

Members of the newly inaugurated board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been charged to ensure they make a difference in their performance for the region’s development.

The Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, gave the charge in Uyo Akwa Ibom state capital on Friday during NDDC Board and Management Retreat,

saying that the inauguration of the board was meant to enhance the development of the Niger Delta region, which has been deprived for a long time.

He charged https the board to focus on critical areas like the establishment act and the public procurement act as Nigerians expect a turnaround of the commission to reflect the core mandate of developing the region.

Umana urged participants at the retreat to set a template to facilitate the rapid development of the niger delta and Nigeria.

“This retreat is principally to ensure that the new no is properly equipped to provide a new direction for the development of the Niger Delta region,” he said.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer NDDC, Chief Samuel, 5 participants to the retreat, explained that the board is expected to do something different to take the Niger Delta region to a greater height.

Ogbuku said the new board has a template for a sustainable programme for youths and every indigene of the region.

He disclosed that the commission would endeavor to create a partnership with International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other stakeholders through public and private partnerships initiatives.

He, therefore, charged them with ideas, programmes, and blueprints towards taking the region to a new level of development.





“We will soon unfold our packages for the development of the region. The Niger Delta Development Commission Board is expected to make a great difference this time,” he said.