Sarkodie features on new version of Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’

Reggae legends, Bob Marley and The Wailers usher in the New Year with a reimagining of his classic ‘Stir It Up’, in collaboration with Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie. We see the Caribbean and Africa unite on one of the most recognisable songs in the world to give us romance and nostalgia.

Bob Marley is one of the most legendary figures in modern music; his influence is immeasurable. The Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter inspires with social activism and politically conscious lyrics fused with elements of lovers-rock, ska and rocksteady. As a pioneer of Reggae, Bob Marley was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

In December 1999, his 1977 album ‘Exodus’ was named Album of the Century by Time Magazine and his song ‘One Love’ was designated Song of the Millennium by the BBC.

With a career spanning almost 20 years, Sarkodie is one of the most successful African rappers of all time. He was the first winner of BET’s Best International Flow artist at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards and he was crowned Vodafone Ghana Music Award’s “Artiste of the Decade”.

Sarkodie’s signature pace, cadence and whit permeates every track, and this is no different. When speaking on this historic collaboration with Bob Marley, Sarkodie said: “What a way to kick start this year! Definitely one of the highest moments in my career/life… It’s been a BIG torture keeping quiet about this particular project but I guess it’s always the best when timing is right. Big shouts to the team at Island records, my team and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project with the legend Bob Marley.”

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE