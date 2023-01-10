Minister hails Buhari for campaigning for senator Dahiru

Women Affairs Minister, Dame Pauline Tallen, has come out to hail President Mohammadu Buhari for personally flagging off the Campaign of Senator Aisha Binani Dahiru, the only female Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yola, Adamawa State Capital on 9th January 2023.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, Tuesday, personally signed by the minister, said: “The uniqueness of this event is that it is the first time a sitting President will embark on such a rare display of solidarity for a female Candidate. For this Nigerian Women are truly hopeful of victory for Senator Binani. By this singular act, Mr President has shown that He is a true Gender Champion and an unrivalled Progressive.

“In the same vein, Nigerian Women wish to express their gratitude to the National Chairman of our great Party, Senator Dr Abdullahi Adamu, who led the leadership and faithful of the APC; including the Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of the National Working Committee to boldly stand with Senator Binani in the quest for this noble seat in the upcoming Elections.

“I must not forget to thank the Wives of Governors, female Ministers, female Heads of MDAs, and members of the Civil Societies who left all to participate in this Mother of all Campaign. This is indeed a true statement of Women supporting Women.

“We are also grateful to the good people of Adamawa State, men and women; young and old who came out in their large numbers to support the candidature of our Sister. With the unprecedented crowd and different solidarity messages, the victory of this noble State woman who has defied all odds to reach this level is assured.

“On our part as the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, we will continue to reshape the narratives for the participation of Nigerian Women for the better.

“Once again, Nigerian Women say thank you to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari” she stated.

