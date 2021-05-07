Mining: FG to revive Aluminium Smelter company for sustainable commercial operations

The Federal Government has promised to resuscitate the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (AISCON) for sustainable commercial operations.

This, according to the government, was part of efforts being made to actualise its vision of building a prosperous nation through the diversification of the economy and lift Nigerians out of poverty.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, made this known at the Government House in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, during his two-day working visit to the state.

In a statement signed by Tine-Iulun Maureen, on behalf of the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Friday, the minister said his visit was to, among other things, share the vision and policy thrust of the Federal Government for the development of the nation’s solid minerals and metals Industry.

He, therefore, solicited the support and partnership of the state government in ensuring orderly and efficient exploitation of huge deposits of silica sand, glass sand and clay that abound in the state as well as sensitise mining operators, host communities and other stakeholders with a view to ensuring that mining activities are conducted in a safe and environmentally friendly manner as provided in the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.

Dr Ogah further said exploitation and utilization of the nation’s mineral’s resources would serve as a formidable foundation for industrialization, stressing the need for collaboration in the areas of provision of an access road to sand dredging sites.

The minister noted that the establishment and sustenance of mutual synergy and partnership would benefit both the Federal Government and the state as it would increase revenue generation for sustainable growth, create employment opportunities and provide economic empowerment for the host mining communities.

In his remarks, governor Udom, appreciated the government for its resolve to revive AISCON, saying it would increase the revenue generated from the mining sector in the state, assuring the minister to personally monitor the project during the resuscitation.

He was of the view that collaboration between the Federal, state and other relevant stakeholders would ensure the smooth running of mining activities and increase revenue generation in the state.

