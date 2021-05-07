11 adults, three children burnt to death in Ogun auto crash

Fourteen persons, including three children, were burnt to death in an auto crash that happened along the long bridge on the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, on Thursday night.

According to information provided by the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi said the accident occured at about 8.20 pm.

He attributed the cause of the accident to wrongful overtaking on the part of a commercial Mazda bus who rammed into a stationary vehicle (Toyota Rava 4) said to have broken down in the middle of the highway.

The bus was said to have somersaulted severally and caught fire immediately.

This development led to a traffic snarl on the busiest highway in the country.

He also noted that three passengers were badly affected by the fire and were taken to Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre for treatment.

