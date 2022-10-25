Mining activities: Osun community raises alarm over environmental hazard

The youth leader of Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State, Abdulganiyu Abiodun, has raised the alarm over mining activities by Baldoff Facilities Consulting Ltd which he said constitutes a grave environmental hazard to the community.

Abiodun in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said the mining activities were without the consent of the community.

He said the traditional ruler of the community, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kayode Afolabi, had instructed that all legal steps be taken to put a stop to the continuing environmental hazards in the community through its mining activities.

According to the youth leader, members of the community had been exposed to environmental hazard sequel to the mining activities since 2017 by the unauthorised activities of the company.

He however urged the Federal Government to intervene by halting the mining activities, adding that the company had been carrying on its business operations in Apomu without the consent of the rulers of the community.

Also, Alapomu’s lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, in a petition to the Director-General, Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office alleged that the mining company with its business operations had caused a grave environmental hazard to members of the community of Apomu and endangered their lives.

Ajulo said several efforts had been made by the traditional rulers of the community to discuss with the mining company of the effect of its activities and lack of consent but proved abortive

According to Ajulo, it was discovered that the Baldoff Facilities Consulting Ltd Small Scale Mining Lease has been effective since 18th December, 2017 and is due for expiration on 17th December, 2022.

Ajulo stated, “According to the provision of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 before a Small Scale Mining Lease is issued by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, the Mineral title holder must have sought the consent of the rulers/authorities of the host community.

“That a Small Scale Mining Lease upon its expiration is subject to a non-renewal pursuant to the failure of a Mineral titleholder to comply with the provision of Act.”

Ajulo said Baldoff Facilities Consulting Ltd has not complied with the provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 is not subject to the renewal of its mining license.

He said sequel to this, the company’s license should not be renewed upon its expiration on December 17 this year as the mining company did not comply with the provisions of the Act.

He added that the entire community was not comfortable with the activities carried out by the company as a result of the grave environmental hazard caused to the community.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE