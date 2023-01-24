Mind your business, BBNaija’s Angel fires back at Nedu over ‘Kpekus’ remarks

“This is all so old and boring; I don’t know why men can’t just mind their business.

The recent viral comments by popular media personality and actor Nedu Wazobia about BBNaija girls seem to have gotten on the wrong side of Ex-BBNaija female housemate, Angel Smith.

Angel Smith via her Twitter account has reacted to allegations on female BB Naija female housemates by Nedu.

She noted that his allegations are all old and boring.

As against Nedu’s submission, she stated that BBNaija Show has brought them (female housemates) to limelight, as they are doing great with their lives.

“This is all so old and boring; I don’t know why men can’t just mind their business. So many women have come out of big brother to become actresses, start businesses and actually have a solid brand but because y’all are so misogynistic and uninformed you say rubbish,” she tweeted.

She added; “Everytime it’s a man in the industry slut shaming women… You people will shame women for having conceptual sex and be surprised when men sexually assault women.”

