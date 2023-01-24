Our supporters yet to get PVCs, ADC raises alarm

With a few days left to the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that its members are yet to receive theirs.

The alarm was raised by ADC’s National Diversity and Inclusion Director and the national representative in ADC Lagos campaign council, Mabel Oboh.

Oboh, who decried the alleged hoarding of PVCs by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), described such as “a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise willing, already fed up Nigerians from voting.”

She noted that the alleged hoarding of PVCs is in the favour of some political parties.

She also noted that her PVC could not be provided when she attempted to pick it up in Lagos about six times.

“I have been to my LGA and INEC PVC collection centre as advised by INEC over six times. Yet, they have not been able to provide my PVC.

“The officials have also not been able to come up with any tangible reason why my PVC and that of others are missing.

“Moreso, there are other increasing numbers of disenfranchised registered voters across the country.

“As noted, for instance, this is affecting more non-indigenes in Lagos based on feedback from our supporters,” said Oboh.

She further urged INEC to ensure the release of uncollected PVCs to registered owners at the designated points, adding that only this can lead to a free and fair election.





She added: “INEC had enough time to prepare for elections but it has shown itself to be partisan, by denying people in the stronghold of the opposition their PVCs.

“We consider this action as rigging before elections. This perpetual act should not be condoned by Nigerians.

“We are also advising all those that have not gotten their voter cards to continue to raise alarm. This time around, the people should not allow their mandate to be stolen from them.

“Nigerians are tired, we must move our nation forward and no institution or person has the right to tamper with our democracy.”

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE