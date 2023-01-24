Most BBNaija female housemates are sex mongers — Nedu

“Na ‘Kpekus’ (sex) most of them get to offer, they intentionally go there just to get ‘customers”

Sensational Nigerian on-air-personality, Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly called Nedu has claimed that reason many ladies get on popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), is to attract ‘customers’.

He disclosed this during an interview with Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyin, on his podcast, The Honest Bunch, on Monday.

His words; “You know what Big Brother does for you, it takes you from here and shoots you up but there is no substance to hold you on to.

“Na ‘Kpekus’ (sex) most of them get to offer, they intentionally go there just to get ‘customers.”

Nedu had triggered some reactions on social media following his controversial comments that he once walked in on his rich friend having sex with two female influencer at the same time during an interview on his podcast last week.

Reacting, Doyin, BBNaija ex-housemates argues that there is nothing wrong in the idea.

“Who says that is a bad thing? customers, they turn husbands, una dey use small eye look am? which one of you here will not be happy to find someone to give you millions,” she said.