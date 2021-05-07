Mimi breaks record as first Nollywood movie to premiere at a beach

New Nollywood movie, ‘Mimi’ has reportedly broken record as the first Nollywood movie to have its premiere at a beach and it is billed to take place at the prestigious Wave Beach, Elegushi, Lagos on the 13th of May 2021.

The high-octane event, which has been themed the ‘Movie and music concert’ (MMC) would feature a movie premiere for ‘Mimi’ and a music concert starring top Nigerian Musicians such as Reminisce, 9ice, a surprise performer and music from celebrity disc jockey, DJ Neptune.

The glitz and glamour event will be hosted by Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba while the red carpet will be hosted by curvaceous Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede and reality star, Tobi Bakre.

‘Mimi the movie’ features an array of Nollywood stars like Ali Baba, Ireti Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Prince Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lateef Adedimeji, Lizzy Jay, Bianca Ugowanne, Hafeez Oyetoro (Saka), Olaniyi Afonja (Sanyeri), Kiekie, Stephanie Isuma (Calabar Chic), Omotunde David (Lolo 1), Taiwo Adeyemi, Bro Bouche, Semilore Adewumi, Timi Agbaje, Officer Woos, and other stars.

For the very first time in Nigeria, movie premiere tickets will be sold. The ticket is said to cost N100 000.

The family movie tells the story of a daughter of a billionaire, Mimi who despises poverty and poor people, but then found out her extremely rich parents weren’t biologically related to her. Actually, her real parents ‘sold’ her off at a young age to raise some funds to train her siblings. In a bid to make her more responsible, her rich parents make her spend two weeks with her biological parents who live in abject poverty. Her story is akin to leaving Banana Island to live in Ajegunle. The twist and turns of survival in the ghetto after 24 years of opulence and rich-love gone sour makes the movie an interesting piece.

The event is to be sponsored by JAC Motors, Wakanow, Slice Media, and Wave Beach and attendees can win for themselves a return trip ticket to Kenya, a brand-new car, and a plot of land courtesy of Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited.

The movie is executively produced by 007 Global and AUL Media Studios in Conjunction with SBD Global Media and it is directed by fast-rising movie director Samuel ‘Bigsam’ Olatunji, the director of ‘Dear Affy’ and executive producer of ‘Seven and a Half Dates’.

Mimi which is set to be officially released on the 14th of May, will be screened in more than 60 cinemas across the country.

