Nigerian Idol: Final 11 contestants emerge, set for Sunday showdown

After two weeks of excitement, the theatre week for Nigerian Idol season 6 came to an end last night as the judges finally selected the 11 contestants who will be battling it out in the finals to become Nigeria’s next biggest singing sensation.

Initially, 68 contestants were selected for the theatre week, but after a series of tests and performances, only 11 scaled through.

During the second week of theatre week, contestants were assessed on the strength of their voice and their overall stage performance. It was the end of the road for many of the contestants, as the judges felt they were either not strong enough to compete or had shown little to no improvement in the past week.

Producer, songwriter and singer, Winning was among those whose journey was cut short. His personality and charisma had earned him a spot in the theatre week, but unfortunately, he was unable to wow the judges again. Agbutun Agbalaya had also shown lots of promise, but his last individual performance was not good enough.

However, 16-year-old Comfort Alalade showed great improvement from last week and was rewarded with a spot in the final. The judges were continuously amazed by her voice and performance.

Akunna was also lucky to make it into the finals. Although she lost her voice right before the performance, she still went ahead to give a great performance. Her determination and resilience landed her a spot in the finals alongside Kingdom Kroseide, Clinton, Beyonce, Faith, Dotun, Francis and Emmanuel.

After these nine were chosen, it was a battle between Daniel and Faith Mac on who would land the last spot into the finals. However, in a shocking twist, both Daniel and Faith Mac made it to the finals making the total number of contestants heading the big stage 11 instead of the usual top 10.

Next week, the real battle begins as all 11 of them start the final journey to becoming the Nigerian Idol.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Final 11 contestants emerge Final 11 contestants emerge

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Final 11 contestants emerge Final 11 contestants emerge