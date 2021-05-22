Military plane crash: Reps minority caucus mourns COAS, others

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Saturday expressed rude shock over the Friday crash of a military aircraft that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other Military Personnel and demanded a full investigation into the crash.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, who lamented that it was grief-stricken by this huge tragedy that befell the nation and demanded a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.

According to Elumelu, “Gen. Attahiru and the other officers were very courageous and patriotic soldiers, who gave all in the defence of our dear fatherland

“We charge the military not to be weighed down by the tragic event but to remain focused and undeterred so as to ensure that the heroes did not die in vain.

“Our caucus calls for a system-wide investigation into the cause of the crash as well as the last two crashes of our military planes which also led to the loss of lives of our gallant and promising officers.

“As representatives of the people, we stand with the Army, the entire military, families of the Chief of Army Staff, other gallant officers and men who have paid the supreme price in service to secure our nation.

“Our caucus prays to God to console them at this hour of grief.”

“We urge the Federal Government to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of our fighting men and women, who are daily putting their lives on line for the security of our nation.”

House Committee on Airforce mourns Army Chief and others who lost their lives to the crash.

In a related development, the House Committee on Airforce has described as painful and shocking the unfortunate death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Atahiru and e others onboard the crashed plane.

The Chairman of the Committee Shehu Koko APC Kebbi State in a statement at the weekend said the news came to him as a shock having embarked on official duty to Makurdi, Benue State on Thursday with the late chief of army staff.

According to him, ” the news of the crash is still a shock to me as I am aware of his hard work and tour to states across the Federation in a bid to find a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the country

“It is unfortunate that this is coming at a time when the country’s service chiefs are doing everything possible to win the war against insurgency in Nigeria.

“This is painful and shocking, as I condole with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Military, Nigerian Army and Air Force.”

