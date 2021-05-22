Gen Attahiru’s death shocking, painful Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sympathised with President Muhammad Buhari and the Nigerian Army over the death of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who lost their lives in an air crash on Friday.

Ortom in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase described the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru in an air crash on Friday as shocking and quite painful.

The Governor said the loss of Lt General Attahiru and the other military officers who were also onboard the aircraft is a major setback to the fight against insecurity in the country.

He stated that the late Chief of Army Staff demonstrated commitment to tackling the wave of insecurity since his assumption of office earlier this year.

The governor prayed that God grants the soul of Lieutenant General Attahiru as well as those of the other military officers eternal rest and their families the strength to bear the losses.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gen Attahiru’s death shocking Gen Attahiru’s death shocking

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gen Attahiru’s death shocking Gen Attahiru’s death shocking