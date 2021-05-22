Gen Attahiru’s death shocking, painful Gov Ortom

By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Gen Attahiru's death shocking

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sympathised with President Muhammad Buhari and the Nigerian Army over the death of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who lost their lives in an air crash on Friday.

Ortom in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase described the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru in an air crash on Friday as shocking and quite painful.

The Governor said the loss of Lt General Attahiru and the other military officers who were also onboard the aircraft is a major setback to the fight against insecurity in the country.

He stated that the late Chief of Army Staff demonstrated commitment to tackling the wave of insecurity since his assumption of office earlier this year.

The governor prayed that God grants the soul of Lieutenant General Attahiru as well as those of the other military officers eternal rest and their families the strength to bear the losses.

