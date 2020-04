The Galadima of Dikwa and father of former Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Modu Sheriff, died in his Maiduguri, Borno State home in the early hours of Thursday.

Alhaji Modu Sheriff reportedly died of suffocation in a fire outbreak in his home along Damboa road.

The octogenarian was said to be sleeping in his bedroom when the fire, which source was yet to be known as of the time of this report, started.

He is expected to be buried today at about 4pm according to Islamic rites.

