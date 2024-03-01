“We want to make it clear that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is here to protect democracy, we all want democracy; we do better during democracy, and so, the armed forces will continue to support democracy.” – Gen. CG Musa

ABOVE is a snippet from the words of the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, while making his position clear on the call for a military takeover by some Nigerians, amid increase in the cost of living nationwide. The Defence Chief stated this while responding to questions from the media during his operational visit and inauguration of facilities at Headquarters 6 Division, of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, last week. He emphasised that the country’s democracy was achieved through great efforts and, therefore, the calls for a military intervention by some Nigerians were unpatriotic, needless and should be ignored. It is obvious that Nigerians are currently experiencing an unprecedented economic hardships coupled with increasing cost of living. This started with the scrapping of fuel subsidy, which was followed by new economic policies and reforms by the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. No doubt, the forex crisis has also contributed a lot to worsening the situation.

While dousing the tension, the military chief stated that the government had initiated actionable measures to address the array of challenges facing Nigerians. Instead of calling for a military takeover, he emphasised that all citizens should rally behind the government to resolve the present circumstances. “It is when you go through difficulties, and you come out of it better, that you will truly appreciate what it is to build a nation. The country is going through its trying period, but I can assure Nigerians that the situation will get better,” Gen Musa stated. It is documented that Nigeria has experienced several military coups since its independence in 1960.

Nonetheless, the country is now practicing and enjoying democratic form of leadership with the military playing a critical role in ensuring its success through performing its constitutional mandates of ensuring security.

Revisiting the history of military outings showed that the first coup occurred in January 1966, when a group of mostly Igbo officers overthrew the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. This was followed by a counter-coup in July 1966, which saw the return of power to the Northern-dominated government. In 1975, General Murtala Mohammed overthrew the government of General Yakubu Gowon and established a new military regime. In 1983, General Muhammadu Buhari overthrew the civilian government of President Shehu Shagari and established another military regime. Also, in 1985, General Ibrahim Babangida overthrew Buhari’s regime and ruled until 1993 when he was forced to step down after annulling the presidential elections. In 1998, General Abdulsalami Abubakar took over from Sani Abacha and handed over power to an elected civilian government in 1999. Since then, there have been no successful military coups in Nigeria.

Read Also: Makinde’s good performance inspired my move to PDP — Shina Peller

Since inception, the Nigerian military has been a powerful tool for realising the country’s core national interest, one of which is the safeguarding of Nigeria’s territorial integrity and protecting the lives and properties of the citizens. Up to now, the AFN has never rested on its oars as far as these mandates and thus, the military is not supposed to be distracted, especially at this crucial moment when the country is battling with different forms of insecurity and socio-economic problems. Meanwhile, the relationship between the military and democratic governments is complex and nuanced. While the military’s role in protecting a democracy is potentially important, it is crucial to emphasize that in some instances, it also assists civilian authorities in maintaining public order during emergencies or natural disasters, under strict civilian control and adhering to democratic principles.

As such, a professional and apolitical military can contribute to a stable environment where democracy can flourish. Let’s therefore cheer our military and support their cause by appreciating their efforts.