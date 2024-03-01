Alawode Oluwatosin Olamide, popularly known as Massive CCFR, has been identified by industry stakeholders as one to watch in the entertainment, events and media business. A graduate of Linguistics and Communication studies from the Osun State University, he has honed his craft and gained experience by understudying veterans like AliBaba, Gbenga Adeyinka , Teju Babyface, IK Osakioduwa, Mc Damola amongst others, and according to him, metamorphosed into a creative individual offering events and media consultation services, showcasing his versatility.

Speaking to Friday Treat recently on why he decided to be engaged in entertainment business, he said that, “I have always been a class clown but took it very seriously during my undergraduate days back in school when I discovered my passion for making people happy. So far, the challenge of consistency remains a big one as one would always want to have a second opinion especially when you want a meaningful double source of income it’s not always easy to multitask in this business”.

Speaking further on how he intends to change the industry with his talent, he said, “I feel like I am creating a different approach to my craft as I always ring the premium bell at every outing, spreading the gospel of this craft as a serious business. Gone are the days where people see entertainers as mere jokers! It is a serious business now.

“I take time to create a balance to ensure they all have a synergy with my values and goals. Looking into being an MC, events and media consultant alongside community building; they all align with my personal values of touching life’s and making societal impacts. Presently, I am focusing on building a solid events and media consultation brand which would serve as a platform to help brands interested in putting out creative contents and public awareness for their institutions. I also look forward to creating a talent scouting network to help new talents get on the right platforms”.