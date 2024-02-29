Immediate past member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Honourable Shina Peller, on Thursday, officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hinging his move on being thrilled by the vision and good performance of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led government.

This is as he said his politics was driven by people’s interest.

Peller made this declaration when he and some other Accord Party members were received into the PDP by leaders of the party that included Makinde represented by his deputy, Mr Bayo Lawal; South-West Chairman of the party, Mr Kamarudeen Ajisafe; Oyo PDP Vice Chairman, Mr James Olukunle; members of the state elders’ council, Dr Saka Balogun and Elder Wole Oyelese; immediate past Oyo PDP chairman, Chief Kunmi Mustapha.

In his remarks at the event held just outside the Aseyin palace, Iseyin, Peller described Makinde as a beautiful bride for the people of Iseyin and Oyo at large.

According to Peller, the Makinde administration had been so good to Iseyin with roads from Oyo, Ogbomoso, Ibadan leading to Iseyin apart from the establishment of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) campus in Iseyin.

He said the people of Iseyin and Oyo North Senatorial District, therefore, had no option than to align with the PDP to benefit more from government and its development strides.

Peller emerged member of the House of Representatives on the platform of the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency but defected to the Accord Party when he failed to secure the Oyo North Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On having a background as a progressive, Peller said: “Someone said I’m progressive why PDP, I said I need power to progress. Those progressive should come and get power. Politics is about interest. Politics is always by an interest, it’s for people’s interest. I speak the pulse of the people of Oyo North and see the reason to align with the vision of Governor Seyi Makinde.”

Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Bayo Lawal, assisted by party leaders, handed the party membership card and flag to Peller.

He tasked Peller to ensure that the entire Oyo North Senatorial District is 100 percent PDP, starting with the forthcoming local government election.

In his remarks, Chairman PDP South-West, Mr Kamorudeen Ajisafe assured Peller that new entrants into the party will accorded same rights as those hitherto members of the party.

He enjoined party members to allow Peller and other new entrants integrate and quickly settle into the party.

Other party stalwarts present at the event included Senator Gbenga Babalola, Chief Jacob Oyetoro, Chief Hamid Gbadamosi, Honourable Shina Oyedeji, Honourable Dele Adeola, Mr Wasiu Adeleke, Mr Dare Adeleke, Mrs Nike Arewa, Mr Adediran Jide, popularly called Jandor.