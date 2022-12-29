Ghana stage fall: ‘I hope my crush didn’t see this,’ Ayra Starr reacts

Popular afrobeat sensation and Mavin music act, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe better known professionally as Ayra starr, has reacted to the aftermath of her stage performance at an Afrochella show in Ghana.

In a now-viral video on social media, the ‘Rush’ crooner while performing Mavin music joint hit ‘Won da mo’ fell on the stage and quickly picked up herself to continue the performance.

The development has however generated reactions from social media users with many criticising the show organisers, Afrochella.

Reacting to the development herself, Ayra Starr who described the fall as a painful one took to her Twitter page to call out the show organisers for negligence, adding that the fall was unnecessary.

She wrote, “Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artist performance, that fall was very unnecessary and painful.

The Mavin act also added that she is hoping the video never finds its way to her crush as it is nothing to be proud of.

“I just hope my crush never sees that video of me falling”, she tweeted.