Mike Adenuga: A blessing whose blessings bless

If he blesses you, he does not want effusive gratitude.

“God has been kind”, he tells you.

He does not want anybody worshipping him. Maybe that’s why God gives him more per second.

Yesterday, another April 29 travelled round the sun and berthed again in Nigeria. It’s another bright day to celebrate a rare bright spot in our national life. At a time both the old and young are fixated on politics and political office as the only lucrative source of income, April 29 for me and many is a day to celebrate a national gift this nation got 72 years ago. It is Otunba Mike Adeniyi Ishola Adenuga’s 72nd birthday. It is that time of the year we can discuss a topic that is not centered on our pain and despair, because here is a national treasure that we reference when we talk of small beginnings and the tough, steady and determined path to the exclusive club of the world’s riches.

This Forbes billionaire didn’t just happen. He was born with a regular spoon in his mouth, one he was determined to make gold out of. That his spoon is now diamond and ruby-studded today was not an overnight success story. Records attest to how the Chairman of Globacom put in the hours, invested focus and a great dose of courage to get here.

As Marie Forleo said, “Success does not come from what you do occasionally, it comes from what you do consistently.” It is the consistency, the determination to turn a dream to reality that makes it look like billionaires have more than one head. They do have many heads actually, if you ask me, the unseen heads that they refuse to bow before failure, because for them, failure is not fatal, just a setback. In a season full of rich men whose wealth touch a few beyond their family circles, Adenuga is a blessing whose blessings bless. His wealth has created more wealth. His businesses grow other businesses. His money is a tree millions of Nigerians eat from even as thousands sit under the shade the sturdy branches provide. He is not rich for just the sake of amassing wealth, he is successfully wealthy because as God blesses him he spreads it. What amazes me more about his amazing wealth is the quietness and calmness about him. No noise, no loudness. He doesn’t seem to like being fawned or fussed over. He does not even want to be thanked.

Happy birthday, Chairman. May the Tree of Life continue to water this tree God planted in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: A moon amongst the stars: Celebrating Dr. Mike Adenuga at 72