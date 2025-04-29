A moon amongst the stars: Celebrating Dr. Mike Adenuga at 72

As the sun rises on yet another beautiful day, Nigeria and the world take a moment to honour a giant, a visionary, and a true leader in business—Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., the Chairman of Globacom and Conoil Plc, as he celebrates his 72nd birthday. Just like the moon shining brightly among the stars, Dr. Adenuga’s brilliance lights up various industries, inspires countless individuals, and changes lives for the better. Today, we pay tribute to a man whose impact on telecommunications, oil and gas, real estate, sports, entertainment, and philanthropy has set new standards of excellence in Nigeria and beyond. In 2003, Dr. Adenuga’s Globacom (Glo) burst onto the Nigerian telecom scene with a ground-breaking promise: to make communication both affordable and accessible. At a time when call rates were sky-high, Glo shook things up with per-second billing, empowering millions of users. Not stopping at Nigeria’s borders, Glo expanded into Ghana and the Benin Republic, leading the way with innovative technologies like 2.5G and later, 4G LTE. Today, Glo stands as a shining example of Adenuga’s vision—an indigenous brand that competes fiercely with international giants, proving that Nigerian creativity can truly make waves on a global scale.

Long before his telecom success, Dr. Adenuga made his mark in the oil and gas industry. His company, Conoil Producing, became the first local firm to discover oil in commercial quantities back in 1991. This landmark achievement broke the hold of foreign oil companies and opened the door for local players in Nigeria’s most lucrative sector. Conoil continues to be a powerhouse, showcasing Adenuga’s unwavering determination and sharp business sense.

Beyond telecoms and oil, Dr. Adenuga’s ventures in real estate have transformed city skylines across Nigeria. From the iconic Mike Adenuga Towers in Lagos and Abuja to luxurious residential and commercial projects, his influence in property development reflects a man who doesn’t just build structures, but creates lasting legacies.

Mr. Chairman has made a significant mark in the world of sports and entertainment, where his support has truly changed the game. He proudly owns the historic Ijebu United FC and has been a key sponsor of major sporting events, like the Glo-CAF Awards, which have honored African football legends for a decade. His passion for the arts is just as strong—through Glo, he has backed initiatives like Glo Naija Sings, Battle of the Year, Glo X-Factor, Lafta Fest, and other platforms that highlight Nigeria’s lively entertainment scene. Many of today’s shining stars in Nigeria’s entertainment industry owe their success to his generous philanthropic efforts.

Dr. Adenuga’s generosity is nothing short of legendary. His Mike Adenuga Foundation has provided scholarships, healthcare support, and disaster relief, positively impacting countless lives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he stepped up by donating billions to aid Nigeria’s battle against the virus. His philanthropy, though quiet, is incredibly impactful, reflecting his reserved yet deeply caring nature.

In a galaxy of achievers, Dr. Mike Adenuga shines like the moon—radiant, steady, and impossible to overlook. At 72, he continues to embody resilience, innovation, and national pride. His life is a testament to the idea that with vision, hard work, and a love for one’s country, greatness isn’t just a dream—it’s a certainty. Happy 72nd Birthday, Dr. Adenuga, the Chairman of all chairmen, the pride of Africa, and a beacon of hope for the continent. May your light keep shining, guiding Nigeria and Africa to even greater heights.

Opadere (Satijackson) writes in from Lagos.

