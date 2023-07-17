In response to mounting global pressure on companies to enhance their progress towards sustainability targets by prioritising their Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) capabilities, most organisations have come to recognise the significance of ESG for their businesses.

This viewpoint was expressed by Ola Williams, Country Manager of Microsoft Nigeria, who highlighted that these organisations have shifted towards adopting ESG goals that encompass objectives like achieving net-zero emissions, becoming water-positive, minimizing waste, and pursuing other long-term sustainability aims.

Williams emphasized that for organizations to advance their sustainability agenda, they must not only establish sustainability targets but also effectively monitor them.

She stated, “You can’t progress with what you can’t measure.” However, many businesses face challenges in obtaining timely and accurate access to the information required to monitor their sustainability efforts, as data is often fragmented and dispersed across various departments.

This fragmentation makes it difficult to consolidate the information into a unified sustainability scorecard or track progress against goals from year to year.

Williams stressed the need for organizations to have more accessible and centralized data intelligence, enabling them to make informed decisions that consider both business and ESG factors in directing capital towards investment opportunities that balance growth and impact.

Furthermore, Williams emphasized the importance of identifying opportunities to reduce energy consumption and emissions while also embracing integrated systems to facilitate the transition to clean energy.

She acknowledged that for most organizations, this transition will not be straightforward, as it requires flexibility in response to market dynamics and changes in energy infrastructures beyond their control.

Williams cited Microsoft’s own experience as an example of navigating the complexities of sustainability, indicating that the journey toward sustainability requires adaptability and strategic decision-making.

