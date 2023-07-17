Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday, swore in Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi as the Secretary to the Gombe State Government.

It is recalled that the Governor recently reappointed Professor Abubakar Njodi as SSG, considering his meritorious service in the same capacity during his first tenure (2019-2023).

The Governor described Professor Abubakar Njodi as a seasoned administrator who made significant contributions to the modest achievements already recorded in the first phase of his administration.

While congratulating the newly sworn-in SSG, the Governor urged him to intensify efforts in consolidating and promoting his administration’s unwavering commitment to delivering effective service to the people of the state.

In his response after taking the oath of office and allegiance, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, stated that he has gained valuable experience working with Governor Inuwa Yahaya over the past four years.

He described the Governor as a distinguished leader who genuinely cares for the state and its people.

Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi expressed confidence that Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s second term will witness further developmental strides across all sectors, in line with the aspirations of the people and the Governor’s vision.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Inuwa Yahaya for considering him worthy of the esteemed position of the SSG once again, affirming that “to whom much is given, much more is expected.”

He added, “As the Secretary to the State Government, I am fully aware that it is my duty and responsibility to ensure the efficient implementation of government programs and policies. I am committed to continuing this task.”

The event was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau; the Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, who was represented by his Deputy; the Chief Judge and the Grand Khadi; the State Chairman of the APC, who was represented by the State Party Secretary; the Head of Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries; Local Government Caretaker Chairmen; Mai Kaltungo, Engr Saleh Mohammed, and other traditional leaders; Heads of Security Agencies; friends, associates, and family members of the SSG, among others.

