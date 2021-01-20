Message to newly promoted Oyo police officers

In recognition of the tremendous performance and professionalism being displayed in the course of their duties, 31 senior police officers in Oyo State have been promoted by the management of the Police Service Commission (PSC) under the leadership of Alhaji Musiliu Smith and Inspector General of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

I join the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to congratulate them. The promoted officers have reiterated that they will continue to work hard to protect the lives and properties of Oyo indigenes. This is good news. As it is now, Oyo State citizens need the help of the police to curb rising incidents of crime.

The rate at which hoodlums are terrorizing the people of Oyo State is very alarming. The newly promoted senior police officers should seat up and face the battle of insecurity head-on like the professionals they are; this will encourage the Police Service Commission to reward them more.

I call on the management of the Police Service Commission and the Inspector General of Police to also look into the promotion of traffic warden officers and police rank and file officers working in Oyo State.

Another thing we are expecting from the Police Service Commission and the IGP is to rebuild police stations burnt by the hoodlums during the last protests in Oyo State and also for the police officers to come back to the streets of Ibadan.

Jimoh Mumin Esq.

Ibadan.

