Merry Lawal set to premiere her movie, ‘Strange Cabin’ in May

All arrangements have been concluded for the premiere of a movie, “Strange Cabin” produced by a budding Nigerian actress, Merry Lawal on May 5 at Paris Estate Palace Hotel, Abeokuta.

Speaking on the movie to Saturday Tribune, Lawal said the movie was produced to address challenges associated with marriages, with a view to ensure that couples enjoy blissful matrimonial lives.

She attributed incessant failures in marriages to lack of endurance, tolerance and inability of some couples to understand themselves properly before marriage.

According to Lawal, “this movie will encourage people to work on the marriage and it will explain steps they can take to work on their marriage. Husbands and wives should not be too busy to spend time with each other.”

On her role model in the Nollywood industry, she stated: “My role model is Stephanie Okereke, her movies are always unique and different from the usual Nigeria Movies. I just wanted to make a movie that is different from the usual Nigeria Movie.”

