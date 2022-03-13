Merry Lawal set to premiere her movie, ‘Strange Cabin’ in May

Razzmatazz
By Oluwole Ige
Merry Lawal set to premiere her movie,

All arrangements have been concluded for the premiere of a movie, “Strange Cabin” produced by a budding Nigerian actress, Merry Lawal on May 5 at Paris Estate Palace Hotel, Abeokuta.

Speaking on the movie to Saturday Tribune, Lawal said the movie was produced to address challenges associated with marriages, with a view to ensure that couples enjoy blissful matrimonial lives.

She attributed incessant failures in marriages to lack of endurance, tolerance and inability of some couples to understand themselves properly before marriage.

According to Lawal, “this movie will encourage people to work on the marriage and it will explain steps they can take to work on their marriage. Husbands and wives should not be too busy to spend time with each other.”

On her role model in the Nollywood industry, she stated: “My role model is Stephanie Okereke, her movies are always unique and different from the usual Nigeria Movies. I just wanted to make a movie that is different from the usual Nigeria Movie.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gowon tasks FG  Gowon tasks FG

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gowon tasks FG  Gowon tasks FG

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more

You might also like
Razzmatazz

Soul Singer, Omafumay reveals spirit behind ‘Brand New’ song

Razzmatazz

Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa, others grace Lagos’s IWD boat cruise

Razzmatazz

RMD bags entertainment icon award as INL Honours 31 eminent Nigerians

Razzmatazz

Univasa unveils new plan

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More