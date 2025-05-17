Menopause and my teeth

I recently noticed some negative changes in my teeth. My dentist claimed that it could be due to menopause. Kindly advise me.

Iyabo (by SMS)

As the estrogen levels decrease during perimenopause and menopause, you may notice sensitive teeth, painful gums, and more. Fluctuating hormone levels may affect some unexpected parts of your body, such as your mouth. Some people notice that things taste different during the menopausal transition. You may even develop something called burning mouth syndrome, which can cause unpleasant symptoms.

If you regularly experience pain after drinking or eating hot or cold items, you could have tooth sensitivity. Sensitive teeth develop when the dentin, or inner part of the teeth, loses both its protective enamel and cementum coating. This leaves the nerves within your teeth vulnerable, which can lead to pain and discomfort when you consume cold, hot, or acidic foods.

Hormonal changes do not directly cause the loss of enamel, but they do cause decreased saliva. Saliva protects the teeth from loss of enamel due to acidic changes from dietary sources, such as soda, and from bacteria, plaque, and decay. Naturally decreasing saliva levels due to menopause may increase tooth sensitivity. Hormonal changes during the menopausal transition can also change the way foods taste to you. For example, you may find yourself bothered by salty, sour, or peppery foods. It’s also possible for food to taste unusually bitter or metallic.

In some cases, menopause-induced taste changes accompany a condition known as burning mouth syndrome (BMS). As the name suggests, BMS may cause burning, pain, and tenderness around your mouth area, including the lips, tongue, and cheeks. It’s important to see a dentist if you’re experiencing any unusual changes in your oral health, such as dry mouth, tooth sensitivity, or pain.

They may recommend corrective procedures or medications that can help address these issues. Additionally, your dentist might recommend the following: regular cleanings and checkups, brushing your teeth twice daily, flossing once a day, using a toothpaste designed for sensitivity to help protect the nerves in your teeth, using over-the-counter moisturizing sprays or rinses to treat dry mouth as well as taking calcium or vitamin D supplements if your diet is deficient in these bone-supporting nutrients.

Certain lifestyle modifications may also help you maintain healthy teeth and gums. Examples include not smoking or quitting smoking, and limiting or avoiding sugary foods and beverages. If you have dry mouth, reducing caffeine and alcohol consumption may also help.