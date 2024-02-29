Following the outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) in neighbouring Yobe State, the Bauchi State Government has swiftly moved to address the situation, affirming its commitment to curbing the spread of the disease within its borders.

The focus has been particularly emphasised in local government areas (LGAs) in the northern part of the state, which shares borders with Yobe State.

Areas such as Gamawa, Dambam, Zaki, Katagum, and others, including Itas and Gadau, have been identified for intensified measures.

Checks conducted at the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) revealed that proactive measures have already been implemented across these LGAs and other border communities in the state.

An official from the agency, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the presence of the disease in some LGAs but emphasised that only the Ministry of Health, following consultations with the Governor and relevant partners, has the authority to officially declare an outbreak.

To bolster efforts, personnel from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency have been deployed to the state to assist with surveillance, contact tracing and precautionary measures aimed at containing the outbreak.

Part of the proactive strategy involves rigorous contact tracing within the communities to promptly identify and isolate any affected individuals for proper treatment and monitoring.

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the Ministry of Health were unsuccessful, as the Commissioner, Dr Adamu Sambo, could not be reached despite multiple attempts.

Subsequently, the Bauchi State Government, through Dr Adamu Sambo, the State Commissioner of Health, confirmed the outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis, stating that there have been six confirmed cases so far.

