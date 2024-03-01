REGISTRAR of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is’haq Oloyede, has called for harsh punishments for abusers of social media.

He cautioned Islamic clerics to desist from using social media to defame individuals and institutions, asking that defaulters be dealt with equally.

Oloyede noted that that such move will ensure effective and optimal use of social media and deter abusers from exploiting the platforms.

Read Also: Reps unhappy over non-constitution of NIDCOM board

The JAMB registrar and Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) made the recommendation while speaking at a one-day seminar on ‘Social Media Management for Effective Da’wah Outreach’ organised by the League of Imams and Alfas, Ogun State chapter.

Although the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin did not advocate a new law, he noted that the existing laws and guidelines for social media usage should be properly implemented.

He, however, warned that position or faith should not be a yardstick for measuring violations of the social media.

Oloyede said: “I do not think we need any new law because we have sufficient laws to deal with those people who abuse social media.

“The laws are there and I believe it is lack of implementation that is the problem. I believe that anybody who abuses the social media, irrespective of faith or position, should be brought to book.

“There should be no scapegoating or demigods in dealing with social media abusers. There should be no mercy.”

The JAMB registrar, who also urged Islamic clerics to desist from using social media to defame individuals and institutions, said defaulters should dealt with equally.

Also speaking at the event, the Ogun State deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, urged Islamic leaders to only use competent people to represent them on social media.

“Social media is about saying what people want to hear. You ought to have good quality content. Understand that you are buying and spending your data on it. Don’t rely solely on seniority. If anyone can talk and people will listen, let us listen to them or use them for our brands. I appreciate the league that came up with this idea and the programme,” she said.

“My advice for everyone is to be involved in social media in one way or another. After Facebook, we have TikTok and Instagram for communication. Nowadays, students can go to any length with the use of social media. It is different from the olden days when passing information required gathering people. Today, you can go to the internet to search for anything,” he said.

Also at the event, a former Ogun State deputy governor and the Iya Adinni of Ogun State, Alhaja Salmot Badru, called for more female inclusion in future seminars as it is imperative for women empowerment.