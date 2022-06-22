Impeachment: Oyo deputy gov replies Assembly petition, process continues next Wednesday

The Oyo House of Assembly will next Wednesday continue the impeachment process on the state deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan.

This comes as Olaniyan has responded to the notice of allegations and petitions levelled against him by the House of Assembly.

Olaniyan’s response comes within the seven-day timeline given him by the Assembly to respond to allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office/official duty, insubordination and other offences.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Honourable Kazeem Olayanju confirmed to Nigerian Tribune that the deputy governor has responded to the Assembly’s petition.

He said the impeachment process could have continued this week but for the fact that the lawmakers are presently attending a seminar.

Olayanju said: “The deputy governor has responded to the petition, but we suspended plenary because we are presently at a training.

“He responded to the allegations. We’ll read the report on the floor of the house by next Wednesday and continue the process.

“I cannot tell you the content of the response. You have to come to the floor of the Assembly when we will read the content of the response.”

