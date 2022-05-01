May Day: Resume talks with ASUU, others, TUC tells FG

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) Kaduna state council has called on the Federal Government to resume talks with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions to ensure that we make headway in our drive to make the country great.

In a press conference in Kaduna to mark the 2022 Workers Day, the state chairman of TUC, Comrade Abdullahi Danfulani, noted that while “Workers Day reminds us of the struggle for decent working conditions but today, workers remember the day with pains.”

Thus, he noted that the theme of this year “Labour, politics and the quest for good governance and development in Nigeria” couldn’t have come better than now.

He asserted that the prevailing realities in our socio-economic life called for sober reflections as according to him, “what we are experiencing today is ongoing economic uncertainty, job losses, closure of factories, dearth of forex scarcity, high rate of insecurity among others.

“Our economy is almost stretched out, corruption is hitting us real bad and fighting back. There is the paucity of infrastructure, lack of political will to diversify the economy.”

Also, on education, TUC called for a completely new curriculum in the sector, lamenting that the curriculum was drafted three decades.





“We are using this medium to call on the government to as a matter of urgency resume at the table of negotiations with the university lecturers and other unions. So that the three-month strike by ASUU will be suspended,” he said.

