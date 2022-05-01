Workers’ Day: Ondo NLC, TUC task FG, Akeredolu to address unemployment, members’ welfare

Workers in Ondo State joined their counterparts across the globe to commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day, appealing to the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to continue to prioritise workers’ welfare in the state.

This is just as the workers called on the Nigerian government to take urgent steps to address the unemployment situation among youths, the economic and security challenges facing the country.

Speaking during the event, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Comrade Sunday Adeleye, urged the state government to shore up its revenue as the bridging facilities of the Federal Government is winding up to avoid the payment of percentage salaries.

Adeleye who was represented by his Deputy, Victor Amoko, urged the state government to look inward noting that the facility ‘greatly helped the State Government to paying 100 per cent salaries in the last five months.

The NLC Chairman urged the state government to block leakages in revenue in the state by adopting the Treasury Single Account.

The NLC Chairman said workers of the state-owned polytechnic, Rufus Giwas Polytechnic, Owo, have been owed months of salary arrears, while he noted that the TSA should be adopted across tertiary institutions in the state in order to block leakages.





He said “It is important we mention again, the need for government to create room for useful and gainful employment for our teeming youths.

“Though, nations are today diversifying into agriculture, e-commerce, entrepreneurial opportunities to mop-up our youths from the Labour market.

“We specially appeal to Mr Governor to do something in bridging the serious gap in the Secondary Schools, by employing a sizeable number of Ondo State indigenes as Tutors in order to help the destinies of our Secondary School students.

“Labour is again willing to sacrifice moderately to accommodate the new intakes as done to Teachers employed by SUBEB.

“It is no more news that our state-owned tertiary institutions are seriously in need of Mr Governor’s magnanimous consideration. Rufus Giwa Polytechnic is the worst hit with outstanding salaries of 12 calendar months. Something urgent must be done, Your Excellency.

“We are re-emphasising our earlier stand on the need for government to plug leakages in these institutions and ensure the principle of Treasury Single Account (TSA) is adopted for the purpose of adequate monitoring and accountability.”

The TUC Chairman in the state, Comrade Hellen Odofin, also appealed to the state government to pay the outstanding salary arrears of civil servants in the state, emphasising that workers deserve their wages.

Odofin who said attention should also be given to the payment of all outstanding leave bonuses of workers in the state said: “Payment of salary arrears from December 2021 till date including outstanding leave bonuses, should be given a serious thought, as every labourer deserves his wages.”

Speaking during the event, Akeredolu, assured the workers that all the backlogs of salary arrears of the workers would soon be cleared.

Akeredolu who was represented by his Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, said “there is dire need for all public servants to adopt a new attitude towards the business of governance by showing high sense of productiveness and creativity in carrying out their duties.

“I also urge us all to begin to come to terms with the “new normal” realities which include digitalisation of work process, artificial intelligence, critical thinking, continuity planning and personal safety and health which are now paramount at workplace globally.

“While government and workers are partnering in compulsory Contributory Health Scheme to avoid catastrophic health expenditure by workers, we must, therefore, continue to place premium on our individual health. Health is wealth: just as prevention is always cheaper and better than cure.”

Akeredolu commended the resilience and dedication of the civil servants which have engendered optimum service delivery to the people of the state, while he appreciated the leadership of the organised labour in the state for the continued exhibition of maturity, understanding and support, particularly at these challenging times.

“The workers are the strong engine room of every government. Their contributions to the success of any administration can not be over-emphasised.

“It is in recognition of the importance of our workers that this administration has continued to place premium on their welfare.

“We have set aside the obnoxious practice which encouraged partisan politics and truncate the careers of committed public servants. Our administration has in the last five years, determined the promotion of public servant on merit. These promotion exercises are regular and timely.

“We have repositioned our civil service and promote discipline among public officers. We have instilled values that encourage better performance and reward hard work. We shall continue to get better.”

