The Labour centres in Oyo State have demanded an increase in the N30,000 minimum wage.

The workers also asked the state governor, Seyi Makinde to root out employers in private sectors subjecting workers to despicable working conditions.

These calls were contained in the remarks of the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Martins Kayode and his Trade Union Congress (TUC), counterpart, Mr Bosun Olabiyi at the 2023 May Day celebration held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Monday.

Giving his remarks, the NLC chairman said workers yearned for a living wage, noting that life had been hard for workers earning the N30,000 minimum wage compared to increasing cost of living.

Kayode called on the Makinde government to open room for dialogue regarding minimum wage increment, adding that there was need to continuously motivate and constantly organise training and workshops for workers.

On his part, the TUC chairman said the body had data of employers in the private sector engaging in despicable acts like child labour, forced labour, more hours than acceptable and subjecting workers to hardship.

Olabiyi said the TUC wanted collaboration with the state government to rid the state of such lawlessness.

He also charged the state government and employers of labour to enhance relationships with workers through respect for meetings and periodic engagements, and the right to collective bargaining.

Olabiyi, however, commended the Makinde government for reinstating sacked workers while also continuing a review of those yet to be reinstated as well as ensuring regular payment of workers’ salaries.

Both the NLC and TUC chairmen charged the workers to remain accountable and responsible in carrying out their duties.

Giving his remarks, governor Seyi Makinde assured of continuation of regular payment of workers’ salaries.





Though he noted that employment in Oyo State was lower than the national average employment rate, Makinde said he will, during his second term, focus on engendering a conducive environment for local entrepreneurs and investors to thrive.

He further assured of continued prioritisation of the welfare of workers, clearing of backlog of promotion and payment of leave bonuses.