By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos

BOARD of May & Baker Nigeria Plc has approved the proposal of N518.5 million dividend payout to his shareholders.

The company notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the dividend payout as part of the resolutions passed at its Board meeting.

The payout is subject to necessary approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors of May & Baker Nigeria Plc has proposed a dividend of N517.5 million for the financial year ending December 31, 2022.

This represents a dividend of 30 kobos per unit of 50 Kobo ordinary shares for its shareholders for the 2022 financial year.

According to the company, the dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Tuesday, 16th May 2023.

In a previous statement, the company said dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of 16th May 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrars to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are also advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrars.





