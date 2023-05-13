Lagos-based socio-political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri on Saturday, admonished those behind the ongoing organised protests in Abuja, against the swearing-in of the president-elect on May 29, not to disrupt the programme, else they want to fan the embers of disunity and discord in the country

He advises the organisers and participants to allow the court to decide their petitions, warning that democrats in the country will not allow another June 12 imbroglio to happen.

According to Onitiri, “The 2023 presidential election has been held and a winner emerged. Now that the losers have gone to court, they should wait for the court to decide and not engage in self-help that would throw the country into tumult.”

He said the Abuja protest is another way towards installing an interim government which all democrats would resist, adding that the Abuja protest if allowed to be hijacked by hoodlums, is capable of aborting the current Nigeria’s hard-earned fledging democracy.

He advised former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi to caution their party supporters not to foment trouble that will set Nigeria ablaze or backward.

He also expressed concern at the way and manner politicians who lost in the presidential election are pursuing their alleged lost mandate which he says poses serious danger to the survival of the nation.

“As one of the activists who fought and put their lives on the line to install the present fledgling democracy, the democrats would not allow a group of politicians to pull the nation down.

“The February 25th elections have come and gone. A winner has been declared. Let us all put the elections behind us and move on to salvage the country. Election should not be a do-or-die affair as Obi and Atiku are reacting aggressively to their losses,” Onitiri stressed.

He noted that the bitterness and rancour being exhibited over the last presidential election were becoming unbearable to the democrats and other Nigerians and should be checkmated before they explode.

“It’s only God that can install a leader or president of a country. As Democrats, we are all winners and in the interest of our nation, we must move on peacefully and in love,” he pleaded.

Nigeria he again emphasised, belongs to everyone and “as a stakeholder and concerned democrat, I wish to implore aggrieved presidential candidates to employ all peaceful means to express their grievances within the confines of the law and our constitution.





“Let the petitioners emulate the shining example of former President Goodluck Jonathan who conceded victory to President Muhammadu Buhari before the conclusion of the 2015 presidential election, and said his victory at the polls didn’t require the blood of any Nigerians.

“We do not want to set our beloved country on fire like what’s happening in Sudan. No patriotic Nigerian will want to destroy our country because of a power game,” he pleaded.

