Ahead of the June 13 date of the formal inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, former Zamfara State Governor and Senator-elect, Zamfara West, Abdul Aziz Yari has advised his colleagues to shun tribal and religious sentiments in their choice of presiding officers.

“This is the time to eschew religious, tribal, nepotic tendencies and ethnic sentiments in the choice of the President of the Senate which is first among equals,” he counselled.

The aspirant for the office of Senate President gave the admonition in a statement he personally signed and issued to journalists in Abuja at the weekend.

The former Zamfara State governor who has since rejected the All Progressives Congress zoning of the seat to South-South with Senator Godswill Akpabio as the favoured candidate urged lawmakers to show commitment to the building of a united Nigeria and not pander to any group or individual.

His statement reads in part: “I congratulate you all on your well-deserved victory at the polls, it is a testament to your popularity among your people and the confidence they have in you to deliver democratic dividends to them.

“You must therefore not disappoint them in any way because your actions, inactions, omissions and commissions may affect them directly or indirectly.

“The division among Nigerians resulting from religious, tribal and ethnic sentiments is a narrative we must all work together to change for the country to move forward.

“You must all think up ways to work towards building a better and united country to make it safe for all.

“The voyage you are embarking on is a journey for the unification of Nigeria. This is an opportunity to rebuild this country in the interest of all.

“I, however, charge you to use the opportunity of your election to partner with Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect in achieving the economic agenda of the country in ensuring human capital and infrastructural development of the country.

“You should strive to ensure a smooth relationship between the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary because together in unity of purpose, we can make the country a better place for all and make it march the achievements of advanced nations.

“While in the Senate, you should always be reminded that you are indebted to your constituencies and should work towards attracting development projects to your people.

‘This, in the first instance, is the reason you are elected to serve, and this is why you need a Senate President that is compassionate, honest, fair-minded and result driven.





“This is the time to eschew religious, tribal, nepotic tendencies and ethnic sentiments in the choice of the President of the Senate which is first among equals.

“As I continue to consult on my aspiration to serve you as your President of the Senate, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: 5 prayers Obi seeks in petition against Tinubu’s victory

The petition, jointly filed by Obi and his party, has INEC, Tinubu, Shettima Kashim, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the…

OFFCUT: ‘I pay 48k per month for electricity’, Nigerians rank electricity most annoying bill

In an online teaser posted by Tribune Online, which cut across various social media users, Nigerians were asked to mention…

Rema makes Guinness World record with ‘Calm Down’

Nigerian music star, Divine Ikubor aka Rema, has made it to the Guinness World Book of…

How Buhari betrayed me after winning election —Ardo

Dr Umar Ardo, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, was a four-time guber aspirant in…

Saudi Arabia to propose ‘biggest offer ever’ to lure suspended Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi appears to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer and could be heading to Saudi Arabia in…

Rising ethnic tension between Hausa and Fulani

THE cultural and ethnic melding of Northern Nigeria’s Hausa and the Fulani people is so deep, solabyrinthine, so time-honored, and…