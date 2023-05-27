The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has relished the achievements of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the people of the State count down to another term of office of the Governor on May 29.

Spokesman of the party, Hon. Seye Oladejo, said Lagos APC is proud of the achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, adding that the second tenure of the governor holds lofty promises for all Lagosians.

He said, “The APC and Lagosians are in a celebration mood as we count down to the second term inauguration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The state governor has earned his second term ticket on the back of compelling landmark achievements, passionate commitment to the yearnings of teeming Lagosians and the fulfilment of his social contract with the electorates.

His re-election was a referendum on his performance which endeared him to all and sundry across social-economic status and cultural leanings.

Despite the unusual and unexpected challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic which earned him a pundit for literally saving the nation, he was able to fulfil his promise of inclusivity and monumental developments across the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Department Areas.

The all-encompassing THEMES mantra became the compass and driving force for the state government. The achievements in public transportation rail, water, and road brought great relief for commuters.

The health sector, education, environmental services, women, youth and social development, entertainment and tourism and security of lives and property became a reference point for responsive and responsible governance.

The fulfilment of his promise to complete all inherited uncompleted projects endeared him to the people as a man of his word.

As the ruling party, we are proud of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s achievements and have implicit confidence that he will do a lot more during his second term which holds lofty promises for all Lagosians. As we eagerly wait to usher.”

He continued, “In a Greater Lagos, we wish to invite all and sundry, across party lines, socio-economic status, ethnic and religious persuasions, youths, women, market men and women etc to join us as we celebrate democracy with the inauguration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his second term as the Governor of Lagos State on 29th May at the Tafawa Balewa Square.





It promises to be carnival-like with the famous Lagos cultural heritage and hospitality on display as we celebrate democracy and enthralling leadership.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…

‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…

Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…