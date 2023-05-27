The 2023 gubernatorial of Enugu state has kicked off with prayers by the Muslims at the Central Mosque Enugu.

Earlier the Secretary of the Inauguration Committee, Chief Ogbu Nwobodo had visited the mosque before the sermon began.

The Chief Imam, Zulukamucin, in his sermon, prayed for the outing going government of Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for accommodating everybody in spite of one’s religious affiliation and also for the provision of a level playing ground for business to thrive and asked God to protect and guide him and his Deputy.

He prayed also for the enthronement of good governance by Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, expressing the hope that he would do better than his predecessor for according to him, it is the prayer of every father that their children should surpass them in good deeds.

Earlier, the leader of the Hausa Community in Enugu expressed his gratitude and pleasure that the Inauguration has actually commenced with prayers at the Mosque pointing out that it has been the tradition of the state government over the years.

He lauded Ugwuanyi for enthroning peace and harmonious living in the state even as he expressed the hope that Mbah would follow suit.

The Hausa leader enjoined all to support Mbah as according to him, the leadership can do nothing without the support of the leader.

He thanked the government for reposing such high respect for them that prompted their commencement of the Inauguration at the mosque.

The mosque included many service chiefs and other dignitaries.

