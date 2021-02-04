Matters arising on notice to Fulani herdsmen

There is overwhelming evidence and widespread acknowledgement that some Fulani herdsmen are very notorious and are the violent group behind heightened insecurity across Nigeria. The level this group has pushed insecurity is beyond the imagination of the nation and denying this fact by our leaders cannot change this reality.

This is confirmed by many of our leaders based on testimonies, actions and victims’ confessions that understand the language. It is worrying how herdsmen suddenly changed from the baton-carrying friendly people we knew to become perpetrators of organised crimes in large numbers.

The truth is that as long as Fulani herdsmen are continuously implicated in high crimes, Nigerians will continue to view all Fulani herdsmen with suspicion and paranoia. And until the mystery behind the evolution of herdsmen is unraveled, the unity of the nation will be in jeopardy.

It is not good enough to be saying that not all herdsmen are criminals when the culprits among them not labelled, incapacitated or stopped. How do we explain the fact that bandits now hold government to ransom?

Moh’d Bagudu,

Minna

