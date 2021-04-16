Matawalle suspends District Head for conferring chieftaincy title on indicted Military officer

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammad Matawalle, has suspended the District Head of Badarawa in Shinkafi Emirate Council, Sarkin Kudun Badarawa, Alhaji Surajo Namakkah Ibrahim, for conferring the traditional title of ‘Durumbu’ on an indicted Military officer who was arrested for selling live ammunition to bandits in Shinkafi local government area of the state.

The Governor said he was sad to receive a report that the affected military officer attached to Shinkafi general area was arrested selling live ammunition to bandits operating in the area and was even bestowed with a title by the District Head.

In a statement issued by the Director-General, Media, Yusuf Idris Gusau, on Friday, reiterated that government will not tolerate anything capable of destroying the hard-earned peace and reputation of the state.

Thus, will ensure that anybody found wanting in any way will be dealt with accordingly.

Matawalle said the suspension of the District Head is indefinite because the traditional title was for no reason of significant contribution to the development of the area.

He also warned that henceforth, all traditional rulers must seek approval before conferring a traditional title on people who have contributed to the development of their respective Districts or Emirates.

He said the action became pertinent in order to avoid unnecessary embarrassment to the state government and its traditional institutions.

“The military officer was recently arrested in possession of 20 rounds of 62mm of live ammunition at the point of handing over to his usual buyer, one Kabiru Bashiru of Maniya Village of Shinkafi Emirate, after he had collected an advanced payment of N100,000 from the recalcitrant bandits in the area.

“The Governor also commended the security agencies in the state for making another significant arrest of one Dr Kamarawa with four full sets of military camouflage uniforms and one army identification card.

“Kamarawa specialises in the supply of army uniforms and other medicaments to bandits when luck ran out on him on his way from Sokoto to deliver the items to his bandit customers in the state.

Governor Matawalle who was furious with the criminal said, as a leader, he cannot sit and fold his arms while his people are being killed with the connivance of those saddled with the responsibility of protecting them.

He noted that the involvement of security agents in criminality through the sales of ammunition will certainly compromise and expose the sharing of credible intelligence to the bandits.

The Shattiman Sakkwato further wondered how the nation can defeat criminalities with such bad eggs with security architecture lamenting that even his peace and dialogue initiative is threatened by the actions of such uniformed men.

He assured that all those arrested in connection with banditry will face the full wrath of the law.

The governor also appreciated the support he is getting from heads of Security agencies in the state in his fight against banditry and appealed to the people of the state to continue to cooperate with the security through the provision of genuine and accurate intelligence for quick action.

