Another 6 miners killed, 2 injured in Plateau

Still reeling from the killing of 8 miners last week in Riyom local government area of Plateau State, another 6 miners were killed and two injured on Thursday in the same council area by gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen terrorising the area.

It would be recalled that eight miners working at a mining site were brutally killed and many other sustained injuries last week when gunmen stormed a mining site and opened fire on them at random.

Tribune Online learnt that there was another armed invasion at Wereng Community of Riyom local government on Thursday at about 7:45 pm where six miners were killed and two other sustained fatal injuries.

A source close to the community disclosed that the eight miners were waylaid on the way home shortly after they closed for the day adding that they stopped at Wereng community to have a rest before they would proceed with their journey to the next village.

“While they were resting the gunmen numbering about 15 who probably have been monitoring them appeared and shot at them at close range. They killed six of them on the spot while two sustained injuries, now receiving treatment at the Christian Hospital in Vom, Jos South local government area.

According to the source, the attackers also destroyed farms and machetes some people while trying to escape after the dastardly act.

The Chairman Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO), Mr Gyang Dudu who confirmed the attack said there was a security alert that the community would be attacked three days before the incident adding that there was also a name of the mastermind attach to the security alert.

“There was a security alert three days ago that this same community would be attacked, the name of the mastermind was attached and they carried out the attack as planned. They always send message and signal before they launch any attack but the question is that if someone is fingered such a person ought to have been invited and interrogated accordingly.

“But in this situation, the person whose name was linked to the attack was not invited, no security patrol of the area, the community was not fortified until the attack took place. These attackers are just doing as they wish and nobody is stopping them, there’s the need for justice in this country” he said

All efforts to confirm the unfortunate incident from the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah Ogabah proved abortive.

